The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every week the friendly Facebook group is full of new pictures of Pembrokeshire's coast, countryside and creatures.
We make no apologies for zooming in on the animal and bird content and this week's pictures are sure to raise a smile.
And of course, there are also several of Pembrokeshire's best-loved scenes to admire.
Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.
If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
In the frame
As night falls
A bright scene
Sunny and Fox
Sundown sight
Preening pair
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here