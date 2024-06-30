We make no apologies for zooming in on the animal and bird content and this week's pictures are sure to raise a smile.

And of course, there are also several of Pembrokeshire's best-loved scenes to admire.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.





If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

In the frame

A leafy frame for Tenby harbour. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

As night falls

A beautiful pink-streaked sky over Broad Haven. (Image: Jason Davies)

A bright scene

Newgale is a welcoming sight. (Image: Aaron Clayton)

Sunny and Fox

Relaxing in the sunshine. (Image: Lizzie Daniels)

Sundown sight

Sunset from the iron bridge at Newport. (Image: Roger Duncombe)

Preening pair

They look so pleased with themselves! (Image: Peter Biebrach)