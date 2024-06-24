A coasteerer was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 23) after being injured at a popular Pembrokeshire location for the sport.
Coastguard teams from Fishguard and St Davids were called to the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy to attend to the coasteerer, who had suffered a lower back injury.
The casualty had been bought ashore on a paddleboard and coastguards assessed the person's injuries before transferring them to a stretcher to be carried up off the beach to the car park.
In a Facebook post, HM Coastguard Fishguard said: “RNLI St Davids Lifeboat was tasked to attend the scene with pain relief until the arrival of Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.
"Once the ambulance was on scene, the casualty was handed over for treatment and to hospital."
