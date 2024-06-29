The Cresselly Arms was named in the top 10 coastal pubs by Visit Pembrokeshire.

Located in Kilgetty, The Cresselly Arms is renowned for its wonderful views of boats sailing on the river and its excellent selection of ale.

The Cresselly Arms has lovely views of boats on the river. (Image: Google Maps) On Tripadvisor, the pub has over 140 reviews and an average rating of four stars out of five.

A review from March 2024 wrote: “My partner and I were taken here by her 88-year-old uncle who we were visiting for an Easter pint.

“No wonder he keeps using it as his local. As we walked in, his pint was waiting for him on the bar. The rest of the service was just as good from really nice, friendly staff.

“It’s a very traditional pub with great beers and friendly locals, all in a fantastic setting. It’s my idea of heaven! I can’t wait to go back there – even if it is a four-hour drive from home for us!”

The pub is renowned for its high-quality ale. (Image: Google Maps) Another review from March said: “What a find! A friendly pub serving real ales in Pembrokeshire. The interior consists of pale wood and stone walls.

“The service was a very friendly on a cold, wet evening in March. The conversations with locals and landlords were interesting and life-affirming.”

The Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales. (Image: Google Maps) Last Thursday (June 20) it was announced that The Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales.

The Cresselly Arms averaged 89 points out of a maximum 120 after surveys were conducted across the country by members of other branches.

CAMRA regional director, Chris Charters is set to present the Wales Pub of the Year certificate to The Cresselly Arms in the next few weeks.

The pub will also move forward to the UK-wide CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 competition.

A range of events are hosted at The Cresselly Arms. (Image: Google Maps) Furthermore, the pub hosts a range of events such as the River Carnival that took place on June 22 and Feast on June 19.

Feast is a regular event at The Cresselly Arms, featuring live music and a variety of food.

The Cresselly Arms is open every day from 11am until late.

For more information about the pub, call 01646 629 904 or join the Facebook group.