Goodwick School teacher Aled Johnson and his fiancée Malin were finalists in S4C’s Priodas Pymtheg Mil’s competition to win a wedding worth £15,000.

The couple live with Aled’s 86-year-old dad on his farm in Boncath. Malin is originally from Sweden and now runs a nursery from home.

(Image: S4C)

They got engaged on a beach in Cyprus, with Aled having to run back for the ring which he had forgotten in the hotel.

They have two children Owain who is eight and two-year-old Gwennan.

Malin says she was drawn to Aled because of his sense of humour even though it drives her crazy sometimes.

The couple say that the logistics and cost of organising a wedding with guests from two different countries is what has stopped them from tying the knot sooner.

It would cost a lot for all of Malin’s family to fly over from Sweden and Aled’s 86-year-old father isn’t keen on getting on a plane to fly over there.

Aled and Malin were announced as the winners of the £15,000 wedding last week.

(Image: S4C)

Rival couple Theresa and Rutger from Caernarfon were asked to withdraw from the process after what S4C called ‘an accidental breach of the guidelines relating to the encouragement of others to vote’.

Despite this, Aled is delighted to have won.

“It feels fantastic to have this opportunity for Malin and myself to get married. It will mean that Malin's family from Sweden will be integral to the celebrations, where maybe, before, that wouldn't have been possible,” he said.

Both of us are so grateful to our friends and family and members of the public for their support. The kind words from so many people adds to the excitement of what's ahead.”

A group of Aled and Malin’s friends will now go ahead and arrange their special day which will take place on a date not yet decided towards the end of the year. The programme will then be on S4C as a Christmas special.

The Priodas Pum Mil series aims to realise the dream of a couple with a special reason or need for help to finance their wedding.

Over the years it has organised 47 weddings costing £5,000, with the help of family and friends.

This time the amount available has been tripled for one special episode which will record Aled and Malin’s day to remember.