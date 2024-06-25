Pelican Worldwide Travel is due to open at Cardigan’s Pendre at the start of next month.

The travel agents is the brainchild of Theresa Vobe who has been successfully running the business online since 2022.

Theresa got the travel bug when she was in her teens and has been happily trotting the globe ever since, more recently with husband Arwyn and daughter Grace.

She moved to Cardigan 16 years ago, having spent delightful childhood holidays in the area, and now lives in Newcastle Emlyn.

Theresa previously worked for Travel House in Cardigan before it closed.

In 2022 she decided to share her passion for travel with others, setting up Pelican Worldwide Travel online.

Through the business Theresa shares her love of travel with her customers, inspiring a passion to explore the world and collect moments, not things and offers ‘a truly tailored experience that encompasses everything that makes you, you’.

This year she has made the move to bring the business to the High Street with the new shop at 34 Pendre planned to open on July 1.

The shop was formerly a florist and Theresa and her team have fully updated it. Painting the outside and replacing windows and completely refurbishing the interior.

“I am thrilled to announce that a travel agents will be back in Cardigan soon.” she said. “I wanted to make the leap from online to a retail premises to bring travel back to the local community.”

Pelican has access to more than 500 tour operators and is a fully ABTA and ATOL protected Independent Travel Agents, as part of the Hays IG Consortium.

“I can book you anything from a weekend in Spain to a round the world cruise,” said Theresa.

“It will be nice to bring a travel agent back to Cardigan. The feedback from locals has been fantastic. It’s very exciting.”

To find out more about Pelican Worldwide Travel, visit pelicanworldwidetravel.com, linked above.