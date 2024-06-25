The Stackpole Inn, in the south county village of the same name, was in the national spotlight last year when it was visited by the Hairy Bikers for their 2023 BBC2 series Hairy Bikers Go Local.

Head chef Matt Waldron later re-created Si and Dave's menu they featured on the programme for two sell-out nights of dining.

The 17th Century inn and rooms is in an idyllic south Pembrokeshire setting. (Image: Christie & Co)

But the Stackpole Inn has been an acclaimed destination for nearly two decades, winning rave reviews on TripAdvisor and with the accolade of Best Gastropub in Wales in the 2011 Great British Pub Awards amongst its many honours.

Not just a 17th century pub and restaurant, but also offering four en suite letting rooms, the Stackpole Inn - which the selling agents say has a £1.12 net turnover - has been owned by Gary and Becky Evans for approaching 20 years.

The Stackpole Inn is four miles from Pembroke and 2.5 miles from Barafundle, with the Stackpole Estate and Bosherston lily ponds nearby. (Image: Christie & Co)

But Gary and Becky have now made a ‘huge and difficult decision’ to put it on the market, they have announced in a social media post.

The couple said: “In a few weeks time we begin our 18th year at The Inn and during this long, and sometimes difficult time, we have tried to steer the business as best that we could to meet our dreams and aspirations as business holders.

"This has all been with the help, support and friendship of our amazing staff and suppliers over the years.

A warm welcome and delicious food awaits inside. (Image: Christie & Co)

"Our industry has always been one for rumours and gossip and I’ve lost count of the times that we have been told we’re selling, or buying somewhere else before now. We have always been of the mind that when we do decide, everyone will know, and that time has come.

"We are marketing the business through Christie and Co, and we would ask that any enquiries be made through our agents.

"We will continue to grow, develop and support the business during this process, however long it may take, but most of all want to thank all of you, our supporters, who have visited us, stayed with us, eat with us, week after week, year after year, you have made us what we are today and we thank you."

Inside the bar at the Stackpole Inn. (Image: Christie & Co)

Christie & Co state: "This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a thriving restaurant and Inn in a wonderful location."

The Stackpole Inn's loyal customers have reacted swiftly to the news, sending good wishes to Gary and Becky for the future and heaping praise on them for building and sustaining a superb business.