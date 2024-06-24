Emergency services were called to an incident on Pembroke Road in the early hours of Sunday, June 23.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being found injured in the area. She has now been discharged.

A man, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail whilst officers continue their investigations.

Dyfed-Powys Police has issued an appeal for information relating to the alleged assault.

