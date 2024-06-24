The Cresselly Arms in Cresswell Quay won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales, having previously been named the best in Pembrokeshire.

The Cresselly Arms averaged 89 points out of a maximum 120 after surveys were conducted across the country by members of other branches.

CAMRA regional director, Chris Charters is set to present the Wales Pub of the Year certificate to The Cresselly Arms at an event to be held within the next few weeks.

A spokesperson for the Pembrokeshire branch of CAMRA, which had already crowned the pub the best in the county, said: "We hope as many branch members as possible will join us at this event, at what CAMRA has decided is the best pub in the whole of Wales.

"Cresselly Arms landlord Steve Adams, a staunch CAMRA supporter, was, not surprisingly, delighted when informed in person of his award by branch secretary Steve Brady and pubs preservation officer Alan Kilbey."

The pub will also move forward to the UK-wide CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 competition.