As part of constituency changes, bits of north Pembrokeshire – including St Davids and– are joining the new Mid and South Pembrokeshire constituency.

Other parts of the north of the county are now in the new Ceredigion Preseli constituency; which extends up past Aberystwyth and also includes Cilgerran, Crymych, St Dogmaels, Fishguard and Llanrhian.

There’s now a 15-candidate battle for the two seats, eight in Mid and South Pembrokeshire and seven in Ceredigion Preseli.

With a July 4 date set for the general election, candidates for the new Ceredigion Preseli seat are: Ben Lake for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, Conservative Aled Thomas, Tomos Barlow for the Green Party, Karl Robert Pollard for Reform UK, and Taghrid Al-Mawed for the Workers Party of Britain.

Plaid Cymru candidate, Ben Lake, elected as MP for the Ceredigion constituency in 2017, said: “As someone deeply rooted in this constituency, I understand the unique challenges that our rural communities face. We are fortunate to live in such a remarkable place, but our needs are often forgotten and ignored.

“The last seven years have been challenging for several reasons but during these difficult times I have stood up for my constituents both at Westminster and locally, helping over 5,000 constituents with casework since 2020 and raising their concerns in Parliament on over 1,000 occasions.

“Having a strong, local voice is essential to hold any government to account and to demand a fairer, more prosperous society for our rural communities.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Mark Williams, a former MP for Ceredigion, said: “I started my working life working for Geraint Howells formerly MP for Ceredigion and Pembroke North.

“Unashamedly, I am seeking to be a constituency-focused MP always putting the interest of local people first. My family and I live here, we use local services, and I know the issues that matter to local people.

“As a Liberal Democrat I am committed to campaign for fairer funding for our Senedd to support our critical public services, a fairer deal for carers and support for our family farms. As a teacher in a village school, I see day in day out the lack of funding for our schools. Being an MP is not an easy job, I have done it before, and with your support hope to again.”

Green Party candidate and Aberystwyth student Tomos Barlow said: “Electors should know that there is a crisis in this constituency. As we’re seeing a dying planet, public services crumbling, a lack of jobs and job insecurity rampant in our area, we need a party who can bring those innovative ideas that can tackle these issues at the core.

“With the other parties promising more of the same, a vote for me and the Green Party is a vote for a better future with true hope and true change, as well as a young persons’ perspective on the issues that we are facing as a constituency.”

Workers Party of Britain candidate Taghrid Al-Mawed said: “Firstly because I am one of them, I am a housewife who wants to work for the people of the constituency and not a party.

“The people here need change, away from the establishment parties that are doing nothing for the area. I can see it, I can feel it. I am part of a party that puts the people first, not the party's needs. I want to represent the people and not be part of a single-party dominated constituency that has an AM, an MP and a county council all run by one party that does nothing but protect itself and puts the party first people second.”

All candidates were contacted and asked why they should gain your vote. Jackie Jones, Aled Thomas and Karl Robert Pollard did not respond to requests for comment.

The candidates have also been contacted for further responses on subjects to come; the next two being the cost-of-living crisis/the economy and agriculture/the countryside.