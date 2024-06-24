All-weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, and inshore lifeboat, Marian and Alan Clayton, were launched at RNLI St Davids on June 22.

The station provided behind-the-scenes tours of their state of the art facilities, including both lifeboats.

Alongside these, refreshments and home-made cakes were provided.

The lifeboats were used in a demonstration at 4pm, drawing a large crowd.

The generous donations from bakers and visitors to the open day raised more than £650 for the charity.

John Williams, lifeboat operations manager for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, said: ‘On behalf of St Davids Lifeboat station, I just wanted to extend our warmest gratitude to each and every one of you who joined us for our station open day.

"Your presence and interaction with our stations team made the event a truly special occasion!

"A big shout-out to our dedicated fundraisers, volunteers and crew who generously gave their time to showcase our station to the public.

"Special thanks to all those who baked and donated cakes for the event, their delicious contributions were a massive success!

"Without your unwavering support and the donations you made, we wouldn’t be able to continue our life-saving mission around our coastline.’