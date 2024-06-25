Lukasz Hatlas, 33, of Cartlett in Haverfordwest, carried out the attack at the victim's home in Swansea, prosecutor James Hartson told Swansea Crown Court.

Mr Hartson said Hatlas referred to his victim as “sister”, leaving her feeling “somewhat embarrassed”.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Across a three-day period at the victim's home, the pair drunk alcohol and engaged in consensual sex before she told the defendant to leave.

Mr Hartson said that she later received a video call from Hatlas, where he started undressing to get in to the bath. She was “uncomfortable” and hung up.

Hatlas then sent the victim a series of messages, which, when translated from Polish, included: “I’ve got films of you”.

He then sent her a video on Facebook Messenger which showed him sexually assaulting her with a banana whilst she was asleep.

He then told her he “had 34 more videos” and said that she “would be finished” and that “FB (Facebook) would go mad”.

The victim reported Hatlas to the police on April 26, and he was arrested two days later. He answered no comment to all questions asked in his police interview.

Mr Hartson said Hatlas had one previous conviction in Britain, as well as “a number of convictions for dishonesty in his native Poland”.

Summarising a statement given to the court by the victim, Mr Hartson said: “She’s fearful because the defendant told her he had more videos.

“She wants to move away from her flat.”

He added that the victim now would repeatedly check her front door was locked throughout the night, and that she was drinking “more alcohol on a daily basis” as a coping mechanism.

Hatlas pleaded guilty to assault by penetration and threatening to share a film of a person in an intimate state.

Stuart John, in mitigation, said he accepted that a lengthy sentence “is appropriate” for the defendant.

“At the lower court, he was entirely forthcoming about his involvement,” he said.

“He wanted to accept his guilty as soon as he practically could.

“This appears to be an escalation of seriousness and a different type of offending.”

Mr John conceded that the victim had been vulnerable at the time of the offence.

Judge Catherine Richards jailed Hatlas for six years for sexual assault by penetration and six months, running concurrently, for threatening to share intimate videos.

Hatlas must register as a sex offender for life, and his victim was granted a 10-year restraining order against him.