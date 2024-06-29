Whitesands Beach is considered one of the best spots for surfing in Pembrokeshire.
Located a short drive away from St David’s, the beach is called Whitesands for a reason with its long strip of faultless sand that stretches across the coast.
Otherwise known as Porthmawr or Big Harbour, the waters around Whitesands are perfect for a range of other activities too such as swimming, canoeing, kayaking and kite surfing.
Meanwhile, the main hill in the area called Carn Llidi is the ideal place for keen walkers to explore and enjoy the seaside views.
After all, Whitesands Beach is a visually stunning destination where seagulls and gannets can be spotted flying above beautiful flowers such as bluebells, sea campion, thrift and golden gorse.
As for facilities, Whitesands beach is well-equipped with toilets, café’s, first aid points, shops, slipways and on-duty lifeguards.
Plus, for a charge, parking is available near the beach for over 100 cars, including disabled spaces.
Whitesands Beach is also a previous winner of the Blue Flag award, confirming its cleanliness as a location.
However, dogs are not allowed on the beach from May 1 to September 30.
