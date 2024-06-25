Andrew Doig, 41, of Hazeldove Avenue in the Brackla area of Bridgend, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences.

Doig was accused of two offences of assault by beating against two women in Simpson Cross and one of intentional strangulation.

Appearing in the dock, Doig pleaded guilty to one of the assaults and the strangulation offence.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said these pleas were acceptable, and a trial would not be sought on the remaining charges.

The court heard that Doig had already pleaded guilty on April 2 to a separate offence of burglary relating to him entering a house on Cowbridge Road East in the Canton area of Cardiff on February 22.

He had also been charged with possession of cannabis at his home address on March 2. For this offence, he was ordered to pay a £40 fine and a £16 surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on March 4.

Doig will be sentenced for the assault, strangulation and burglary offences on Wednesday, June 26.