Llain Farm, near Mathry, has been listed with a guide price of £1,295,000.

The recently renovated two-storey home contains up to six bedrooms, a large fitted kitchen/dining room, and three bathrooms.

The property comes with approximately 18 acres of land. (Image: JJ Morris/Rightmove)

You enter the property in to a large reception hall with a double-height ceiling, with plenty of natural light coming through the two floor-to-ceiling windows either side of the door.

Through the hallway to the left are three downstairs bedroom spaces – which could also act as office spaces, whilst a lounge complete with a limestone tile floor can be found at the end of the hallway to the back of the house. There is also a utility room and a downstairs toilet.

Inside the open kitchen/dining room. (Image: JJ Morris/Rightmove)

The open kitchen/dining room to the right of the entrance hall, and comes with a limestone tile floor, granite worktops and a central island with a granite top. The dining room area features a double glazed French door to the garden, with views of the countryside and out towards the coast.

Upstairs, the a large master bedroom can be found at the end of the landing, which includes an en-suite shower room, as well as a freestanding copper, nickel-lined, bath on a raised platform by the large picture window which provides coastal sea and rural views.

A copper bath is found on a raised platform by the large picture window in the master bedroom. (Image: JJ Morris/Rightmove)

Two more bedrooms can be found on this level, sharing a bathroom.

Outside, there is a stable block with room for five stables and a tack room, whilst there is a number of other outbuildings, sheds, store rooms, and equipment rooms on the land.

The 18-acre plot features approximately 15 acres of gently sloping pasture land which has been sheep fenced and divided in to several enclosures.

More information can be found at rightmove.co.uk or by contacting the agents at jjmorris.com.