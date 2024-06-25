Back in its rightful place on the top of the tower of St Mary’s Church, Pembroke is the cockerel wind vane.

It was taken down from its perch for renovation and restoration work.

A weather van has been in place atop the church for nearly a century, as the first was installed as far back as 1928.

The restoration work was carried out by Dawson’s Steeplejacks, Weston Super Mare, and the reinstallation was completed by the company’s Matt Pierwola and Gytis Rimbus.

The steeplejacks also took the opportunity to remove weeds and other vegetation which had grown on the church tower.

It was originally hoped that the vane would be reinstated at the end of last year but adverse weather conditions prevented this taking place until Monday June 3.

A spokesperson for St Mary's Church said: "St Mary’s Church are grateful to Clarke James and Kingswood Engineering Ltd, together with churchwarden, Marcia James, for arranging for it to be refurbished..

"Currently, St Mary’s Church bells are being renovated, restored and tuned after being removed from the tower in May of this year.

"Further work on the inside of the tower will start in August to enable the eight bells and two new bells to be returned and rehung by December, so that the sound of the peal can once again be heard over Pembroke."