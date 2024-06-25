Bella Voce is a group of busy, professional women with a rich musical heritage, who between them have achieved multiple music degrees and 26 Grade 8s.

They were formed by their musical director, Sarah Benbow, and their accompanist is Seimon Morris.

High demand

Bella Voice's reputation for having the adaptability and flexibility to perform songs from all genres, means they are constantly in high demand.

From performing with Max Boyce to the Three Welsh Tenors and Noson Lawen S4C to gala concerts in St Davids Cathedral, BBC TV recordings for Katherine Jenkins, and a standing ovation performance at the Royal Albert hall, means their engagement diary makes for exciting reading.

More recently, they have formed ‘The Bellas’ – a smaller group from within Bella Voce, available for singing at weddings and smaller functions.

Music from Stage and Screen

In 2024 Bella Voce will celebrate 10 years of music making together, with a variety of collaborative concerts and their own Music from Stage and Screen gala evening on July 28 in Woodhouse Barn, Rosemarket, featuring professional dancers and a string quartet, plus a three course meal.

Said Sarah Benbow: “This will be a truly celebratory evening, and this multi-talented group of musicians are very much looking forward to continuing making music together for many years to come.”

For more information on the gala event, any other performance details or to contact them visit bellavocechoir.co.uk; follow Bella Voce on Facebook and X @bellavocesing or email bella.voce@outlook.com