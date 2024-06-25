Western Telegraph
Major Pembrokeshire road closed due to police incident - LIVE

Live

A4076, Milford Haven, closed due to police incident - LIVE

By Becky Hotchin

  • Reports are coming in of a main Pembrokeshire road closed because of a police incident.
  • A female driver has been taken to hospital.
  • Police received reports of a vehicle leaving the A4076 at Steynton and colliding with a tree early this morning.
  • The road has now reopened.

