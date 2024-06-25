Key essentials for those travelling abroad are passports and travel insurance but there are some things that can make your insurance void.

Experts at Quotezone said that people who don’t follow the advice when it comes to travel insurance could be unable to claim if they suffer an accident or theft while away.

Quotezone has compiled a list of 10 things you might not know could negatively impact your travel insurance.

Travel insurance comparison expert Helen Rolph at Quotezone said: “Many holidaymakers assume their cover is bulletproof but if the insurer feels a claim is in some way the fault of the person making it, then they could be reluctant to pay out.

“Factors such as drinking alcohol or suffering an accident while taking part in a risky activity such as parachute jumping, could easily lead to a claim being refused.

“It’s important that people realise the limits of their insurance cover and understand the need to tell their insurance provider if they intend to take part in an activity which could make a claim more likely.

“Holidaymakers must check the terms and conditions of their policy to make sure they’re covered and they’re not doing anything which invalidates their insurance.”

10 common mistakes which could make your travel insurance void

Holidaymakers should be careful not to injure themselves after consuming alcohol while on holiday (Image: Canva)

Drinking alcohol

If you become ill or injure yourself and require emergency treatment as a result of alcohol consumption, your travel insurance might not cover the cost.

If you have an accident after a drink that wasn’t your fault, you’ll need to be able to prove that the accident didn’t occur as a result of you being under the influence, otherwise, you might not be covered.

Risky activities

You might not realise that some travel insurance policies don’t cover certain activities as they involve an element of risk.

These activities can include things you might be looking forward to when on holiday like jet skiing, go-karting and camel riding.

Most standard insurance policies don’t cover activities like these, says Quotezone.

However, if you know you plan on giving these activities a go while on holiday, you might need to upgrade to a different policy.

Vaccines

Many countries ask that visitors have certain vaccines and if you don’t have the required vaccinations, you could be refused entry to the country you want to visit for a holiday.

It’s unlikely that your insurance will cover the cost of the lost expenses.

Working

If you plan to work on holiday, you should be aware that standard insurance policies don’t usually cover you and ‘work’ doesn’t have to mean that you’re continuing the day job in the sun.

‘Work’ actually refers to any activity you do for a financial reward such as taking part in a sporting event with a monetary prize.

If you were to get injured doing an activity that could be classed as work, you might not be covered.

Documentation

When you enter a country, it’s your responsibility to make sure you have the correct documentation.

Authorities could turn you away if you don’t and your travel insurance might not cover the lost expenses for your holiday.

For example, most countries require you to have at least six months left on your passport before it reaches the expiry date but if it doesn’t and the country denies you access, you might not be covered by your insurance.

Keep your receipts

A more obvious mistake to avoid is that you shouldn’t get rid of any receipts if you have replaced any stolen or damaged items.

Keep the receipts as your travel insurance could struggle to cover the cost of the items if you don’t.

Police reports

If any items of yours are stolen while on holiday, you have to file a police report, often within 24 hours of the theft happening.

This means police can give you a Crime Reference Number and without this, your insurance provider might not be able to process your claim.

Don’t start fights

Your insurance policy is likely to only protect you in instances of self-defence.

If you hurt yourself in a fight with someone and can’t prove it was self-defence, then it’s unlikely your insurance will cover you.

Health conditions

Before leaving on a trip, you should let your travel insurance provider know of any health conditions you’re suffering from.

Failing to mention the health condition/s you have and then making a claim for treatment for a pre-existing condition is unlikely to lead to a payout.

Leaving belongings unattended

While on holiday, make sure you do not leave your belongings unattended at any time, including leaving your bag by the pool while you go swimming.

If you leave your belongings in your room, they must be locked in a safe.

Holidaymakers may also be surprised to learn that their belongings aren’t normally covered if they leave their luggage in their hotel’s storeroom before checking in or after checking out.