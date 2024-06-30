Based in the sought-after village of Hook, the house has four bedrooms, a family bathroom, living room, a utility room, a driveway and a big conservatory.

The rear garden consists of two patio areas – one which leads out to the conservatory and the other surrounded by flowers.

The back garden has a sizeable lawn area. (Image: Rightmove)

The home has four bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

The driveway has parking space for four cars. (Image: Rightmove) Beyond the patio area there is a sizeable lawn area with mature trees and an adult-size trampoline.

Then, for gardening, a vegetable plot exists, offering four raised beds, a small greenhouse and space for green fingered development.

Three sheds are available for garden storage and there is a large orchard with the potential to become a summerhouse.

The driveway located at the front of the property, has parking space for four cars alongside a front garden with a fruiting fig tree.

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a patio area in the garden. (Image: Rightmove)

The conservatory has a settee and room for an eight-seat dining room. (Image: Rightmove) As for the inside of the house, three bedrooms are on the first floor along with the family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom with a shower, white toilet, hand basin and sealed flooring.

The remaining bedroom is on the ground floor which doubles as a third reception area and boasts a stylish deco black cast iron fireplace.

On the same floor, the conservatory includes double radiators, double doors leading out to the patio, room for an eight-seat dining room, settee, armchairs and a Sky TV connection.

The living room is spacious as well with a large bay window, stained wooden floor and a multi-fuel burner.

Meanwhile, inside the kitchen there is a five ring calor gas hob, electric fan oven, an American-style fridge freezer and a breakfast bar that runs along two sides of the kitchen.

In the utility room, a washing machine tumble dryer is situated next to a Victorian air hanger and a relatively new oil boiler (two years old).

As for Hook village, there is a local shop, social club, park, cricket field and scenic walks nearby.

Hook is also three miles away from Haverfordwest is only seven miles away from Little Haven beach.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.