In an application recommended for approval at Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee meeting of June 25, Mr K Morgan sought the removal of a 1993 agricultural worker-only occupancy condition on land at Oakvale, Spittal.

Earlier this year, a certificate of Lawfulness was granted at Oakdale; the property having been occupied for over 10 years in breach of the occupancy condition.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness allows an applicant to stay at a development if they can provide proof of occupancy over a prolonged period, normally in excess of four years.

A supporting statement for Mr Morgan’s application says he and his late wife, established a vegetable and plant nursery at Oakvale in 1990, later submitting a successful 1993 application for a dwelling with an agricultural worker condition.

They sold direct from the site and also to local shops, the nursery doing well for a number of years before suffering “with the advent of supermarkets,” ceasing all together in 2010, by which time the property was also serving as a small caravan site, which continues to this day.

Mr Morgan has continued to live at Oakvale whilst managing the caravan site, with his daughter and her family also living on-site to help care for Mr Morgan due to illness.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Steve Alderman expressed concerns at the removal of an agricultural residence condition, but said he understood the reason for such an application.

Chief planning officer David Popplewell, repeated details mentioned in a report for committee members, which had said: “It is possible for the property to be occupied in breach of the condition by any non-qualifying person in perpetuity. Whilst it is theoretically possible that a future purchaser might comply with the occupancy condition, meaning that the certificate would fall away, the consequences of such an action would result in a loss of upwards of 30 per cent of the value of the property.

“The very low likelihood of this course of action is such that the fall-back position associated with the certificate is a material consideration sufficient to outweigh the conflict with planning policy.”

Following a call by Cllr Brian Hall to follow the recommendation for approval, conditional approval was unanimously backed by committee members.