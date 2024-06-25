Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee meeting of June 25 was recommended to approve a council application for the redevelopment of Portfield School, including demolition of the existing Portfield Lower School, a masterplan for the campus, the development of the new primary school building, refurbishment works to the existing sixth form block and associated works.

The proposal will increase student numbers from an approximately 170 to 215, with staff numbers increasing from 108 to approximately 145.

A report for planners said the application site is located on the current Portfield School, an Additional Learning School (ALN) for pupils aged 3-19, site, and part of the former school grounds of Haverfordwest High VC School.

“An overall masterplan for the site has been prepared. The principal elements of the redevelopment comprise the replacement of the existing lower school with a lower school building directly connected to the existing 6th Form block by way of a covered link.

“The 6th Form block and Holly House will both be refurbished but planning permission is not required for these elements of the scheme, bar the provision of a new entrance canopy to the 6th Form Block.”

It added: “The proposed development will lead to the loss of all-weather playing pitches and the Tennis Dome, albeit this is in the context of the council’s decision that this provision be discontinued and that the land should be re-purposed as part of the Portfield School redevelopment.

“The scheme will make provision of a new MUGA [Multi-Use Games Area] and play areas to serve the development. The overall masterplan indicates that the internal site layout will be reconfigured, with the internal access road to Waldo Williams Primary School relocated west, allowing for emergency vehicles and deliveries access to the adjacent site.

“In addition, the existing bus parking space will be utilised for standard parking, with a new access lane off this area leading to the rear of the secondary school, allowing refuse vehicles to access the bins and to accommodate a new drop off point for the Sixth Form Block.”

Moving approval at the committee meeting, Haverfordwest Portfield county councillor Cllr Tim Evans said the redevelopment was “very exciting” for Portfield.

Committee chair Cllr Simon Hancock said the development was “a significant investment” of over £30m.

The scheme was conditionally approved following a unanimous backing by committee members.