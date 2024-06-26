Firearms officers were called to an address in Pembroke Dock as police at the scene became concerned for Jonathon Stapleton’s partner. After resisting five officers, Stapleton was Tasered and arrested.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens told Swansea Crown Court that Stapleton, of Marshall Road in Monkton, had been drinking throughout the day as he was out with his partner watching the Six Nations on February 10 – when Wales faced England.

Before leaving, he grew angry at his partner for “taking too long” in the toilet and accused her of talking to other men.

They got a taxi back to his partner’s home, and as they headed inside, he accused her of cheating on him. She ignored him.

Stapleton sat next to her on the bed and grabbed her wrist trying to take her phone, shouting “You’re nothing but a s***” and “You’ve been cheating”.

He then punched her to the top of the head.

The victim managed to phone 999 and left the call connected as she curled in to a ball on the bed to protect herself. As she did this, Stapleton threw a glass against the wall.

The defendant then noticed she had phoned the police, and said ‘You must think I’m f****** stupid” before grabbing the phone and hanging up, before slapping her, causing her nose to bleed.

The victim was forced to the floor, and Stapleton put his foot on her throat. She managed to prise his foot off, but he put it back on to her throat and applied more pressure.

Whilst standing on her throat, Stapleton was sat on the bed and scrolling through his partner’s phone.

Mr Scapens said the victim “couldn’t breathe” and was “in a state of total panic”. She later said she believed she lost consciousness, as she next recalled hearing the police knocking on the door.

The police reported knocking the door without answer for several minutes, before Stapleton eventually came to the bathroom window and was “aggressive” and refused to open the door.

He had ordered his partner to change her top to one without blood on, and she came to the window and told the officers she was fine – later saying she said this out of fear for what Stapleton would do.

“However when she was standing behind the defendant she shook her head,” Mr Scapens said, adding that the victim “looked petrified”.

Firearms officers were called, and when the victim came to the door, the officers noticed she had swelling on her head and there was blood on her trousers.

Mr Scapens said the officers attempted to arrest Stapleton, with at one stage five officers trying to restrain him.

The officers used PAVA spray, “but this only further enraged him”, Mr Scapens said.

During the struggle, Stapleton hit an officer in the face with his forearm, before hitting him for a second time. He was then Tasered, and leg restraints were fitted and he was arrested.

“The defendant denied all of the offending,” Mr Scapens said.

In a statement read to the court by Mr Scapens, the victim said: “I’m scared of my own shadow at the moment.

“I don’t feel comfortable in the house unless my doors and windows are locked.”

Recalling the incident, she said: “I just thought ‘I need to get out of here’.

“When he ended the call, I thought I’m dead. That’s me, I’m dead.

“When he put his foot on my throat I thought I was dead.”

Stapleton later pleaded guilty to battery, strangulation, obstructing a police officer, and assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard he had 10 previous convictions for 13 offences, including six for offences against a person. He was subject to a community order at the time of this offence.

“There’s a genuine recognition of a need for change,” said Hannah George, in mitigation.

Ms George acknowledged that Stapleton’s criminal history was “unattractive”, but said the defendant had not offended for a significant period between 2013 and 2022.

“In 2022, the defendant’s marriage broke down,” she said.

“He found it extremely difficult to deal with. He did turn to alcohol to manage his grievances.

“He recognises he needs to refrain from drinking and that will make him a better partner to his future partners.”

Ms George said Stapleton, 43, had served in the military for 11 years, completing tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced him to a total of two years imprisonment.

His victim was granted a five-year restraining order against him.