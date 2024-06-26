Scott Cowdery, 31, of Wesley Place in Trecwn, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

It was alleged that he was in possession of 7.7 grams of cocaine on May 13 which he would have gone on to sell.

Cowdery pleaded guilty, and was remanded in to custody.

He will be sentenced on July 12.

Prior to being found in possession of cocaine at Haverfordwest Police Station, the defendant had been arrested on May 13 for stealing food from the Premier Stores on Market Street.

Cowdery previously appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ where he was sentenced for six offences of shoplifting and one of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The magistrates heard Cowdery stole three bottles of spirits, worth around £80, from Tesco in Haverfordwest on January 31, and groceries from Iceland in Haverfordwest on both March 18 and 21 – worth £16.05 and £29.05 respectively.

He also stole razors worth £99.98 from Boots at Withybush Retail Park, and razors worth around £80 from Boots in Pembroke Dock.

Cowdery was also charged with attacking a police officer at an address on Vine Road in Johnston on July 22 last year.

He pleaded guilty to all offences.

On May 21, Cowdery was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks imprisonment, and was ordered to pay a total of £310.61 in compensation to the stores and £100 to the officer, as well as £170 in costs.