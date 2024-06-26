The supermarket is recalling its Taste the Difference Sea Salt and Suffolk Cider Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps.

The crisps may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label, making them a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected products have a best before date of October 26.

Tuesday 25 June 2024 - Sainsbury’s recalls Taste the Difference Sea Salt and Suffolk Cider Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/BkGFm6ToD1 pic.twitter.com/baXB27vTjy — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 25, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

“Instead, return the product to the nearest Sainsbury’s store for a refund, with or without a receipt.

“For more information visit Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact Sainsbury’s Careline: 0800 028 8303.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman added: “No other Sainsbury’s product has been affected and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.