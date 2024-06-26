Doing so is a cheap and easy way to keep your dog cool but there has been talk of ice cubes being dangerous for dogs to play with or have put in their water bowl when they’re hot.

However, PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing has revealed that dogs can in fact enjoy the coolness of an ice cube when the weather gets hot.

Nina said: “Advice circulates on social media every summer claiming that the cold temperature of ice cubes can trigger a pet’s heat-regulating system, which results in their body warming up – however, this is untrue.

“As long as your pet is healthy, providing a few ice cubes to play with or in their water bowl is a great way to cool them down.”

How to use ice cubes to keep your dog cool

Nina said pet owners need to make sure their dog can’t choke on the ice: “If you’re going to give your pet ice cubes, first make sure the cubes are an appropriate size – they shouldn’t be a size that risks being caught in a dog’s throat.

“If your dog has a tendency to wolf down their food, ice shavings may be more suitable as these smaller pieces will melt faster, reducing the risk of choking as well as minimising harm to your pup’s teeth.”

You can find advice on heatstroke in pets and more via the PDSA website.

She added: “Another option is to fill a bowl with water and freeze it; this will be too large for your pet to get hold of with their teeth, but they’ll be able to lick it, keeping them cool for longer.

“We’ve also seen the bizarre trend of people cooling down their pet by placing an ice cube in their bottom or under their tail – this is absolutely unnecessary and not recommended.

“Alternatively, consider freezing your pet’s water bowl before filling it with water, or cool their favourite toy instead – these daily go-tos will help your pet cool down throughout the day.

“Frozen fruit or vegetables can also provide a refreshing, healthy snack, but make sure to remove any seeds and the core of the apple before giving it to your furry friend.”