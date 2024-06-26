At 3:30pm, New Quay’s inshore lifeboat was sent to New Quay Head where the incident occurred.

Three crew members provided casualty care at until paramedics arrived.

New Quay Lifeboat Station posted on their Facebook page:

“With the assistance of Gwylwyr Y Glannau Cei Newydd / HM Coastguard - New Quay Wales, the casualty was transferred to the ILB and then on to an ambulance at New Quay harbour.

“Also in attendance, HM Coastguard Aberystwyth, Wales Air Ambulance Charity, Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust and Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187.

“Thank you also to the member of the public from a passing boat who was first on scene to help. We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”

The air ambulance confirmed their attendance saying: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region yesterday.

“Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 15:42 and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 16:09. Our involvement concluded at 17:20.”

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police added: "Emergency services were called on Tuesday afternoon, 25th June, to a report that a man had fallen while climbing on rocks in New Quay, Ceredigion.

"The man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.”