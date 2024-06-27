"Strike: An Uncivil War" is set to screen at the Torch Theatre Cinema on July 3.

The film, directed by Daniel Gordon, gives viewers an in-depth look at the Battle of Orgreave, the most violent clash between miners and police during the 1984/85 miners' strike in Britain.

The documentary chronicles the events at Orgreave which took place on June 18, 1984.

It shares the personal stories of individuals on the front lines of the 'battle' during the year-long strike, which was Britain's most divisive and violent industrial dispute.

The film features a wealth of previously unseen archive material and uncovers hidden government documents, providing an unprecedented insight into this crucial period of British history.

The Guardian described the film as a "brutal confrontation on the miners' strike picket lines."

Furthermore, they added: "This is a tough, valuable, forthright film about one of the nastiest, ugliest moments in postwar British history.

"It is still staggering that a government planned wholesale mine closures with no thought for and no interest in what would happen to the communities affected."

The newspaper gave the documentary a four-star review.

The screening of "Strike: An Uncivil War" will begin at 5.15pm.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and £7 for concessions.

Patrons under 16 can buy a ticket for £6.

For further information or to book tickets, contact the theatre's Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.