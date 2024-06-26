Maldwyn ‘Gwern’ Evans died last Thursday (June 20) in the garden in his home in Tynreithin, Tregaron.

His family have expressed their grief and paid tribute to their boy.

“As a family, we are incredibly distraught by our tragic loss, and he will be greatly missed by us and the entire community,” the family said.

“He was a loving son and a caring brother, who touched the hearts of so many. He lived his short life to the fullest and will be remembered for his captivating personality.

"He was an extremely keen little farmer who had knowledge and ability beyond his years.



“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this horrific time.

"It has meant so much to the whole family. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so."