This cycling event known as the Kilgetty Bike It 100 is scheduled for Sunday, July 28.

Norman Mason, and his team of volunteers, who have been organising this yearly event for the past three years, extend their invitation to cyclists of varying abilities.

Over the years, the sportive, which is not competitive in nature, has managed to raise more than £12,000 for various charities and good causes.

This time, 200 cyclists will have the choice between a 100, 75 or 50-mile route, offering something for all levels of cyclists.

These routes cut across the scenic landscapes of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

The rides not just offer stunning views but, also present a chance to fundraise for two noble causes.

One, The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service which provides essential end-of-life care to people within their homes.

The second cause the riders will be supporting is the Haverfordwest High School's South Africa Rugby Tour 2025.

Mr Mason, the organiser of the event, said: "The Kilgetty Bike It 100 is a fantastic way for the community to come together, enjoy our beautiful countryside, and raise funds for important local causes.

"We are thrilled to support The Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service, which provides vital end-of-life care to our family, friends and neighbours living in the later stages of life in their own home surrounded by those they hold dear, and to contribute to the exciting journey of Haverfordwest High School's rugby team."

The ride is filling up rapidly with 80 per cent of the spots already taken, has seen registration from all over Wales and even as far as Manchester and High Wycombe.

Registration is still open at a cost of £45.

At the end of the ride, The Kingsmoor Sports & Social Club, Kilgetty, cyclists will receive a laser engraved Welsh Slate Medal and will be greeted with a barbecue and refreshments on sale.

For additional information, people interested can email kilgettybikeit@yahoo.com.