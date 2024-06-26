Last weekend RNLI lifeguards patrolling Freshwater West were forced to ‘red flag’ the beach after sea mist descended.

The mist significantly reduced visibility and the lifeguards had to raise the red flags, warning beach goers not to enter the water due to dangerous conditions.

The RNLI lifeguard red flag signifies a severe hazard, warning that water conditions are unsafe for swimming and other water activities.

As the mist significantly reduced visibility on the beach, two people were reported missing to the lifeguards.

Locating the individuals was extremely challenging due to the mist and the coastguard was contacted for assistance. They were stood down shortly after, as the individuals reappeared and were in good health.

Oliver Davies-Scourfield lead lifeguard supervisor for south Pembrokeshire said: “This weekend highlighted the importance of swimming between the flags, but also to remember that we have deemed the beach as unsafe when the red flag is flying.

“The sea mist that descended on Freshwater West made it impossible for us to safely patrol the beach. If we can’t see you in the water, we won’t know if you need our help.

“If you’re ever unsure as to why we’ve red flagged the beach, please approach our lifeguards. We’re more than happy to offer guidance and direct you to a safer place to swim.”

In Pembrokeshire the following beaches are currently being patrolled by RNLI lifeguards every day from 10am-6pm: Newport Sands, Poppit Sands, Whitesands, Newgale Central and South, Broad Haven, Freshwater West, Tenby North, Tenby Castle, Tenby South and Saundersfoot.