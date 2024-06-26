Benjamin Guiver, 34, of Heol Glyndwr in Fishguard, is currently in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of a series of offences.

Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of a serious assault in the Goodwick area on Friday, May 24.

A spokesperson for the police said that the complainant received “serious facial injuries” in what was described as “reportedly a sustained attack”.

Guiver was arrested and has been charged with assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration, making threats to kill and intentional strangulation in relation to the allegations.

The defendant had been due to appear in court to enter his pleas on Monday, however this was adjourned after he failed to attend.

The case was put back to Wednesday, June 26, however Guiver was again a no-show.

“He has refused to get on the bus this morning,” said Jon Tarrant, representing the defendant.

Judge Huw Rees adjourned the case for two weeks, and ordered that Guiver appears in court to enter his pleas on Wednesday, July 10.