Bluestone National Park Resort near Narberth further fortifies its commitment to inclusivity by taking part in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative.

The Sunflower scheme facilitates a discreet way for guests with invisible disabilities, such as Crohn's, asthma, epilepsy, and Tourette Syndrome, to communicate their needs to personnel.

Specialised training is being rolled out across the resort, leveraging resources from the Well Spa, Blue Lagoon Water Park, Serendome, and other venues.

Director of people services at Bluestone, Stuart Davies-Jaynes, said: "The initiative works by training staff to recognise the Sunflower lanyard or card and to understand how to provide discreet support and assistance to those who may need it.

"This can involve anything from offering a quieter space to sit, additional time to process information, or simply being more patient and understanding."

He explained the resort’s commitment to creating an inviting place for all guests.

Mr Davies-Jaynes said: "Bluestone recognises that everyone deserves to enjoy a relaxing and enjoyable holiday experience.

"By joining the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, the resort aims to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for guests with hidden disabilities."

Not only does the programme benefit guests, but Bluestone employees too will gain new skills and understanding towards invisible disabilities.

This knowledge is seen as potentially beneficial for their careers in the hospitality industry.

Ruth Rabet, business director of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, welcomed Bluestone to the initiative, saying: "We are delighted to welcome Bluestone National Park Resort to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower family.

"Bluestone is demonstrating its commitment to creating a more inclusive environment for guests with invisible disabilities.

"This is a positive step forward for accessibility in the tourism industry."

Mr Davies-Jaynes also emphasised Bluestone’s participation as not just a one-off, but an ongoing concern, saying: "Bluestone’s participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative represents another step forward in our ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

"By embracing this programme and empowering our employees, we are ensuring that everyone can create lasting memories at our resort."