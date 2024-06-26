The sailor was on a 29-foot sailing cruiser that had run aground on rocks on the approach to Aberaeron harbour last Thursday, June 20.

Both New Quay lifeboats, the D-class inshore lifeboat, Will Morgan, and the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, Roy Barker V, were tasked to the incident shortly after 8pm.

The inshore lifeboat was able to get close to the yacht and evacuate the sailor while the all weather lifeboat stood by.

The yacht was significantly damaged and lodged on the rocks and could not be recovered by the lifeboat crews.

Brett Stones, helm of New Quay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat said: “We arrived on scene and found the large sailing boat stuck on the rocks to the entrance of the harbour. We were able to evacuate the lone sailor and took them ashore to meet our colleagues from New Quay Coastguard.

“However, the yacht was badly damaged and stuck on the rocks, so we couldn't move it.

“Our all-weather lifeboat stood by in case assistance was needed but we were stood down and returned to station.”