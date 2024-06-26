The woman’s car left the A4076 at Steynton Road, near Milford Haven, and crashed into the tree shortly before 7.35am yesterday morning, Tuesday, June 25.

Emergency services attended the scene and police closed the A4706 road in both directions.

Drivers were advised to take an alternative route.

Initially the road was closed from Neyland Road to the B4325 Coombs Road. The closed area was later reduced, with the A4076 from Neyland Road to Skomer Drive closed to traffic.

The road was closed until 10.15am.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital. Emergency services did not say whether anybody else had been in the vehicle at the time.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called just after 7.35am on Tuesday, June 25, to a report that a car had left the A4076 at Steynton Road, Milford Haven and collided with a tree.

"The female driver has been taken to hospital.

"The road was closed and reopened at 10.15am.”