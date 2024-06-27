A cottage in a village with links to Welsh poet Dylan Thomas has been sold.
The picturesque one-bedroom property, known as Lacques Cottage, provoked a four-way buying battle when it was put up for auction by Paul Fosh Auctions.
The stone built cottage, painted a moody shade of blue, was eventually sold for £120,000.
The cottage, located on Newbridge Road in the heart of Laugharne, has been recently renovated.
Inside is a newly fitted kitchen, a lounge complete with a log burner and a ground floor toilet.
The first floor features a spacious double bedroom and a newly fitted bathroom complete with a roll top bath and a separate shower room.
Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It's a wonderful cosy cottage in a place known throughout the world as where arguably Wales' greatest poet, Dylan Thomas, lived and wrote his poetry."
Ms Vaughan indicated the property, initially listed with a guide price of £110,000, had received excellent interest.
Finally, she revealed the property history: "It's thought that the cottage was previously a two-bedroom house.
"There's also a detached garage and a small front garden."
Laugharne, renowned for its Dylan Thomas connections and excellent facilities, offers a range of amenities including shops, a junior school and pubs.
It's also well connected, being just six miles from St Clears and within 30 miles of the M4.
It's roughly 21 miles from the bustling town of Carmarthen and only a stone's throw from popular destinations such as Tenby and the Pembrokeshire coastline.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here