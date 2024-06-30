Two Pembrokeshire national parks have been named in the top 10 most popular walk locations in the UK.
Pembrokeshire Coast Path was ranked third with a score of 90.2% for five-star ratings while Barafundle Bay was placed seventh with 85.9%.
The list was topped by Cwm Idwal in Snowdonia with a score of 95.5% followed by Wast Water in the Lake District with 90.7%.
Other locations in Wales which made the list includes Cadair Idris in Snowdonia at fifth and Pen Y Fan in Brecon Beacons at eighth.
The study was conducted by Wheelwrights who used a seeded list of the most popular walks for each of the 15 national parks in the UK from a range of reputable sources.
This seeded list was then used to analyse the Tripadvisor rating and number of reviews to find the % of five-star reviews for each location.
Wheelwrights are holiday property managers in the Lake District that are based in Elterwater.
