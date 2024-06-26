Father-of-two Huw Evans was knocked down and trampled by a cow that was being auctioned at a livestock market run by JJ Morris Limited on November 19, 2022.

The cow was being unloaded into a pen at Whitland Livestock Market but managed to escape before heading towards Whitland.

Mr Evans, who lived in Whitland, had been crossing the junction at North Road and West Street when he was attacked by the cow.

He suffered multiple injuries and was flown to the University Hospital of Wales where he died six days later.

A worker at JJ Morris Limited was injured after unsuccessfully trying to capture the cow, which later ran towards Whitland Rugby Club and a railway line before being put down by Dyfed-Powys Police, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

JJ Morris Limited, which has operated Whitland Livestock Market for more than 30 years, failed to implement basic, physical control measures to prevent cattle from escaping, the HSE said.

And the company’s risk assessment was not suitable nor sufficient as it referenced control measures that were not present at the market, the HSE added.

Mr Evans’s son Dafydd said in his victim personal statement: “Dad was my best friend and I miss him terribly, he was taken from us too soon.

“Losing Dad has had a tremendous effect on both myself and my brother.

“Because of this incident Dad’s grandsons will never fully know him personally and he will not see them grow up.”

JJ Morris Limited, of High Street in Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was ordered to pay a £75,000 fine and £5,047.55 in costs at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the HSE said.

HSE inspector Rhys Hughes said: “This tragic incident was foreseeable and preventable.

“The risk posed by cattle escaping from the livestock mart should have been identified, and effective control measures implemented.

“The case highlights the importance of following industry guidance, which is readily accessible and outlines the requirements to safely manage cattle.”