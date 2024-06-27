As part of events taking place at Defence Training Estate (DTE) sites across the nation, the flag was raised at Castlemartin Range in Pembroke.

The display, organised by Landmarc Support Services and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), aims to show gratitude and support to service personnel.

This year's event has an additional layer of celebration, paying a special tribute to full-time serving and reservist troops, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, veterans and their families.

Landmarc and DIO are steadfast supporters of the Armed Forces community, providing essential services which allow them to live, work, and train comfortably on the UK Defence Training Estate.

Mark Neill, Landmarc's managing director, said: "Having worked so closely with the Armed Forces for more than two decades, over 25 per cent of our team now come from a military background.

"We therefore work hard to make Landmarc a good employer for transitioning service personnel, veterans and their families, pledging to treat them fairly and with respect in recognition of the loyalty and service that they have given to our country.

"As a veteran myself, I know first-hand how important Armed Forces Week is for improving morale across our military communities and we are proud to show our support for our troops during this special week."

To compliment, Brigadier Hatcher, DIO’s head of overseas and training region, stated: "Armed Forces Week is a chance to show our support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

"Together with our colleagues at Landmarc we are proud to come together and raise the flag at sites across the country in support of our Armed Forces."