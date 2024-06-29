A seaside spot in Pembrokeshire has been named among the best in the UK for a picnic.
A list of the UK's best seaside picnic spots has been released by The Times featuring locations across the country including in Cornwall, Cumbria and Pembrokeshire.
Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Throw down your tartan rug and unclasp the wicker hamper — it’s the season for the Great British Picnic.
"Whether you do yours wild and remote or posh and Pimm’s-fuelled, we’ve found the perfect coastal spots for a long lazy lunch."
The UK's best seaside picnic spots
The best seaside picnic spots in the UK, according to The Times, are:
- Whitstable Bay, Kent
- Belhaven beach, Dunbar, East Lothian
- West Angle Bay, Angle, Pembrokeshire
- Prussia Cove, Penzance, Cornwall
- Castlerock beach, Co Londonderry
- Branksome beach, near Bournemouth, Dorset
- Ravenglass beach, Cumbria
The seaside picnic spot in Pembrokeshire among the UK's best
Pembrokeshire's West Angle Bay was named among the UK's best seaside picnic spots by The Times.
Describing what you can expect from a picnic at West Angle Bay, the news outlet said: "The scenery may be epic — here on West Angle Bay, you’re at the exposed tip of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park — but the picnicking is refined.
"Order a beachside ploughman’s from Wavecrest Café and eat at picnic tables inches from the sand.
"Alternatively, experiment with your picnic menu and buy from one of the local food trucks parked near Wavecrest, including Romy’s Crepes and Atlantic Edge Oysters.
"Of course, if you’re a picnic purist, there’s nothing to stop you taking your food to go and setting up on the pretty bay, comfy enough for your picnic rug."
