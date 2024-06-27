Upton Castle Gardens near Pembroke utilised a sunny day to generate £760 from entry fees and teas for thebraintumourcharity.org on June 17.

The fundraiser took place alongside the Cosheston Open Gardens event, raising a total donation of £5,083 from both community affairs.

Visitors admired the walled kitchen gardens, herbaceous borders, and exquisite roses at Upton Castle Gardens—an RHS partner garden.

Attendees also enjoyed a walk in the woodland towards the Cleddau estuary and tea and cakes courtesy of the Upton Castle team.

Upton Castle owners, Prue and Stephen Barlow expressed their satisfaction, saying: "We are delighted with the charity support we received from our visitors and are now looking forward to our exhibition of contemporary sculptures and paintings which will run from June 30 until September 15."