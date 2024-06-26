30% of employees are actively looking for a new role whilst still in their current job at any given time, according to recent research.

This works out to 12.7 million employed Brits who are actively job hunting each day, according to Stand Out CV.

The experts also found that it takes on average 28 days for jobseekers to land the job after applying.

If you're looking to increase your chances of securing the job in your next interview, keep reading.

Dr Geroge Sik, psychologist and workplace expert at eras.co.uk has explained the key question you have to get right.

Many jobseekers may not even realise how important it is because it takes place before you even dive into the interview process itself.

"The small talk offers the candidate a chance to make a first, but lasting impression," according to Dr Sik.

The psychologist elaborated: "In a sea of CVs, this is the chance to really stand out against other candidates, and for interviewers to get to know what a candidate is really like.

"In fact, in Asian and Middle Eastern business culture, small talk is arguably even more important than it is in the West, particularly when it comes to discussing families.”

How to make small talk before a job interview

Maybe skip the weather chat.





It seems the obvious safe choice, but it is unlikely to be a memorable answer during the hiring manager's debrief.

Use it to casually demonstrate a common interest

If you’ve done your homework on the interviewer, this is an ideal way to get your interview off to a strong start.

If you share a similar hobby or interest it can be a great way to build a natural rapport.

Ask the question back

If the small talk involves your day so far, experts recommend asking the interviewer the same question back.

Be Positive

Nobody wants to work with someone with a negative mindset, so even if your commute was negative, re-frame it to focus on what actually went right.

Stand out

Mention something personal that will help you stand out - such as a niche interest.

For example, if your morning involved training or preparing for an upcoming event, use that as a chance to reference your hobby

