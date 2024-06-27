Over three-quarters of people believe that fabric softener should be used in every wash, a new study has reported.

Whilst many people may assume they should use fabric softener in every wash, the reality is that it should be reserved for a handful of occasions.

Fabric softeners can cause skin irritation and irreversible damage to fabrics, the experts at AEG explained.

“Fabric softeners work by helping to reduce friction, especially during the spin phase of the wash, this helps to detangle fibres in the clothes and keep them feeling softer," product specialist Michael Forbes said.

He added: "They can also leave a coating on the fibres.”

What doesn't need fabric softener?





The product specialist has advised that you don't use fabric softener with the following items:

Waterproof fabrics – Fabric softeners over time degrade the waterproof coating on outdoor clothing items leading to them being less water resistant and defeating their purpose.

– Fabric softeners over time degrade the waterproof coating on outdoor clothing items leading to them being less water resistant and defeating their purpose. Gym wear – For items that are designed to pull moisture from the skin such as sportswear, fabric softener can impair the fabric's moisture-wicking abilities. This is because it leaves behind a coating that can block sweat from evaporating from the body leaving the clothing item less breathable.

– For items that are designed to pull moisture from the skin such as sportswear, fabric softener can impair the fabric's moisture-wicking abilities. This is because it leaves behind a coating that can block sweat from evaporating from the body leaving the clothing item less breathable. Towels – Despite common belief, fabric softener does not make towels any softer or fluffier. In fact, the coating left behind on the fibres causes the towel to lose absorbency over time. This will mean they will need to be washed more often meaning they will need to be replaced sooner.

– Despite common belief, fabric softener does not make towels any softer or fluffier. In fact, the coating left behind on the fibres causes the towel to lose absorbency over time. This will mean they will need to be washed more often meaning they will need to be replaced sooner. Denim – For denim jackets and jeans, fabric softener can damage the item's fibres and alter its texture over time. Undiluted softener can also stain denim or leave greasy-looking deposits meaning the item will need to be re-washed, shortening its lifespan.

– For denim jackets and jeans, fabric softener can damage the item's fibres and alter its texture over time. Undiluted softener can also stain denim or leave greasy-looking deposits meaning the item will need to be re-washed, shortening its lifespan. Baby clothes and children's pyjamas – Not only can fabric softener cause skin irritations but it can also reduce the effectiveness of flame-resistant clothing items thanks to the waxy residue left behind.

What is the best way to use fabric softener?





The experts at AEG have rounded up their top tips for using fabric softener.

Keep on top of cleaning

A build-up of leftover fabric softener can lead to mould growth inside the washing machine itself. I

In extreme cases, the leftover residue can block drainage tubes causing the washing machine to clog resulting in potentially expensive repairs.

Don’t overdose

Make sure to follow the specific brand's instructions for the amount of detergent to add to each wash.

As a general rule, no more than a single cap of liquid softener should be added to the machine.

Don’t pour directly

Fabric softener must always be added to the detergent drawer of a machine and never into the drum.

This is so it is added at the correct part of the wash cycle – towards the end of the wash.

Usually, the conditioner is the smallest of the three compartments and it is marked out with a flower or star symbol.