Papaipit Linse, 43, of Upper Market Street, is charged with murdering Louis Linse at her home address in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 10.

Linse appeared at Swansea Crown Court in February, where it was determined that she was not fit to enter a plea.

Referring to the conclusions of a psychiatric report ordered by the court at the last hearing, defence counsel Dyfed Thomas said: “The doctor says it is highly likely Ms Linse would regain fitness to plead, and he recommends reassessment after three to four months.”

In the meantime, the defendant was transferred to a secure mental health unit.

The case came before the court on Wednesday, July 26, where it was agreed that Linse would return to court on July 17.

Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10, and the force later confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old child.

HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Paul Bennett opened the inquest in to the death of Louis Linse on January 19. The inquest was adjourned pending the result of the police investigation.