The funding, which came from Tesco’s Stronger Starts Scheme, will enable the charity to distribute the kits across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Cancer Cloud kits are used to aid parents and carers discussing a cancer diagnosis with children.

It provides information that can help them better understand what the illness means for their families.

The kits also contain tools to manage changes in family routine and to explore the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Sarah West, Macmillan cancer information and support coordinator, said: "Hywel Dda Cancer Information and Support Services (CISS) would like to thank Tesco Community Funding (Blue Tokens Scheme) for the grant to help with the purchase of Cancer Cloud Kits.

"They are an invaluable resource to our CISS Team.

"Thanks to the funding, we can continue to offer emotional and practical support to families affected by cancer."

The resources will be available through the cancer information and support teams at Glangwili, Bronglais, Withybush and Prince Philip hospitals.

Tara Nickerson, fundraising manager for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to all that used the Tesco Blue Tokens to support our cause in stores across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

Every donation makes a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.

For more details about the charity and how you can support local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.