Volunteers Hayley Vallance from Narberth and Astra Shipton from Carmarthen have both been named as winners of the Sands Support Award. The pair volunteer for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire Sands.

The accolade aims to recognise individuals who've made a significant difference to others through persistent support offered to families grieving the loss of a baby.

The decision was taken following nominations by peers within the tri-county communities for the care and dedication displayed by Ms Vallance and Ms Shipton, despite the challenges of managing their busy lives.

For their ability to provide quality support to grieving families and promoting these services locally and nationally, the pair were presented their awards at the Sands Volunteer Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony took place at Sands Garden Day, at the National Memorial Arboreturn on June 22.

All attendees received an engraved trophy coupled with a certificate.

These were signed by Sands chief executive, Clea Harmer and director of volunteering and bereavement support, Jen Coates.

Ms Coates said: "Our work to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families would not be possible without the commitment and generosity of our wonderful volunteers.

"Astra and Hayley’s dedication to making a difference shone through in their nominations and I am delighted that they have been recognised by their fellow volunteers and Sands staff members.

"Thank you to everyone who nominated a volunteer for an award.

"We had so many amazing nominations come through, from all across the UK."

Additional initiatives by the two mums included organising massage sessions for grieving parents and setting up a Starlight Walk.

For volunteering opportunities with Sands, or for those needing support from Sands following pregnancy or baby loss, visit the Sands website.