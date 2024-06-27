A jet skier who had parted company with his vessel and was drifting out to sea was rescued off the Pembrokeshire coast yesterday afternoon.
A member of the public spotted a person struggling to get onto a jet ski neat Porthgain. The jet skier then disappeared, and the person called the coastguard on 999.
St Davids RNLI was requested to launch to the incident shortly after 4.20pm PM.
While the all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley travelled to the location, the coastguard put out a request for help to any other vessels in the surrounding area.
A local boat responded and helped both the casualty and jet ski into Porthgain harbour, where they were met by St Davids Coastguard Cliff Rescue Team.
The jet skier had drifted a long way from where they initially came off the vessel and was fortunate that a vessel local to the vicinity could respond so quickly.
St Davids RNLI lifeboat and her volunteer crew stood by providing communication assistance for the coastguard until it was established that the casualty was safely ashore.
“The casualty had drifted a long way from where they initially came off the jetski and was fortunate that a vessel local to the vicinity could respond so quickly,” said Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids lifeboat.
Without the intervention of this boat, and the initial call from a member of the public, the outcome could have been quite different.”
