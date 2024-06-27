A member of the public spotted a person struggling to get onto a jet ski neat Porthgain. The jet skier then disappeared, and the person called the coastguard on 999.

St Davids RNLI was requested to launch to the incident shortly after 4.20pm PM.

While the all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley travelled to the location, the coastguard put out a request for help to any other vessels in the surrounding area.

A local boat responded and helped both the casualty and jet ski into Porthgain harbour, where they were met by St Davids Coastguard Cliff Rescue Team.

The jet skier had drifted a long way from where they initially came off the vessel and was fortunate that a vessel local to the vicinity could respond so quickly.

St Davids RNLI lifeboat and her volunteer crew stood by providing communication assistance for the coastguard until it was established that the casualty was safely ashore.

