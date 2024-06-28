Daniel Davies, owner of Daniel Davies Plumbing & Heating Services, claimed two highly esteemed awards in this year’s UK-wide Heating Installer Awards.

Now in its ninth year, the awards are a national competition that recognise the often-unsung superstars across the UK heating and plumbing industry who deliver an exceptional quality of work and demonstrate commitment to customer satisfaction.

Daniel, from Lampeter, saw off stiff competition from hundreds of outstanding entries to be named as the best heating installer in Wales.

This was as a result of a written submission detailing a stand-out project, his excellent customer service, and technical expertise.

The submission was verified by customers before being scrutinised and marked anonymously by a number of industry-acclaimed judges, who announced him winner of the Welsh category.

Following this, Daniel undertook a competitive, multi-stage judging process, consisting of a response-to-scenario test scored by industry experts, as well as an online public vote wherein customers and industry professionals could vote for him.

Daniel particularly impressed the judges with his knowledge of renewables and customer centred approach.

This led to Daniel being awarded the bronze award for the whole of the UK at the national awards presentation on Wednesday, June 26.

“To be recognised in the highly talented and competitive Wales region, let alone be titled as the national Bronze Winner, is an achievement I’m incredibly proud of,” said Daniel.

“It’s so rewarding to be commended by industry experts, my customers, and the public for my work. I look to the future and where this accolade will take us.”