On May 12, 2024, the alleged incident occurred at Dunelm Store, Pensarn in Carmarthen.

It happened between 10:35am and 10:50am and police are trying to identify a person on CCTV.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help from the public.

(Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

“Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

“This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Quote reference 24000437509.”