Legally, every business must be assessed by the local authority and receive a score from one to five.

Zero is the equivalent of urgent improvement needed while five means food hygiene is excellent.

During assessment, inspectors look at three elements of food hygiene:

Management of food safety: Making sure all served food is safe to eat, evidence that staff are aware of food safety and assurance from the food safety officer that standards will be maintained.

Hygienic food handling: Ensuring that food is storing, cooling, reheating, cooking and preparation of food is conducted in a hygienic manner.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: This criterion includes ventilation to ensure proper food hygiene, hand washing facilities, pest control and a suitable layout.

All of the ratings mentioned in this article were taken from the Food Standards Agency website and the information is listed from June 27, 2024.

Milford Haven Costa

Address: Drive Thru Unit 1 Milford Waterfront Victoria Road, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA73 3AB

Date of inspection: March 21, 2019

Management of food safety: Good

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good

Withybush General Hospital Costa

Address: Withybush General Hospital Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest

Pembrokeshire, SA61 2PZ

Date of inspection: September 15, 2019

Management of food safety: Very good

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Riverside Quay Costa

Address: Riverside Quay, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2LJ

Date of inspection: February 24, 2020

Management of food safety: Very good

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Withybush Retail Park

Address: Drive Thru' Withybush Retail Park Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2PY

Date of inspection: March 17, 2022

Management of food safety: Very good

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good