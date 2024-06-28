Neville Lewis, 46, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week.

He entered guilty pleas to an assault, occasioning them actual bodily harm, in Pembroke Dock between March 1 and June 30 2022 and to stalking without fear, alarm or distress between March 2024 and May 2 2024 .

The stalking offence involved the same victim as the assault nearly two years earlier. Magistrates heard that Lewis continually contacted his victim via calls and texts and went to her home address and place of work.

Lewis, of Eiddil Bryn, Llanelli, had initially denied the stalking offence but changed his plea to guilty.

He also admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Pembrokeshire on April 7, 2024.

A charge of sending a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation was dismissed with no evidence offered, as was an assault occasioning actual bodily harm alleged to have taken place between March 1 2015 and September 30 2015.

Lewis is due to be sentenced next month.